GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,529 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $155.50 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.