GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,774 in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NYSE BYD opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.