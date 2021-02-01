GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.60 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

