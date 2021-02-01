GWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,547 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

