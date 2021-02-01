GWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,607 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

