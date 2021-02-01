GXChain Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and $16.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,956,387 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

