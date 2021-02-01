HackenAI Hits Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00134443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00268861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038417 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.