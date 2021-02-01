Handshake (HNS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $977,908.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 7% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $42.41 million and $977,908.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,373.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.74 or 0.03921516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00387108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.01227601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.00530782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00420684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00258921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 352,127,376 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

