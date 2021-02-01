Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

