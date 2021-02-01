Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 209,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.83. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,274. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -164.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

