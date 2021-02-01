Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

GNRC stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.68. 6,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

