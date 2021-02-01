Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.