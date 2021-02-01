Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $505,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Livent accounts for about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

LTHM stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

