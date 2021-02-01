Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

