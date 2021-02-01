Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.42. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.