Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 90.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,423. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.13. 12,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,300. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.