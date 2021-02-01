Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 834.1% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.39. 9,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

