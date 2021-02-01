Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

Shares of HL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,708.50 ($22.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,606.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,636.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

