Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

