Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456.94 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.04 EPS.

HLIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 28,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,079. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $769.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

