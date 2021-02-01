Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.67 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

HLIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,578. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

