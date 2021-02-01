Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.89 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 858,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

