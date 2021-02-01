Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HCAP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

