Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

32.9% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Ship Lease and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 128.26%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 13.66% 11.79% 3.78% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.81 $39.84 million $1.51 7.85 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -4.56

Global Ship Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 45 containerships with an aggregate capacity of 248,968 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.