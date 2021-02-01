Head-To-Head Analysis: Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) vs. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $77.23 million 1.95 $15.67 million N/A N/A Malaga Financial N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Penns Woods Bancorp and Malaga Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 18.60% 8.08% 0.73% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Malaga Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of twenty-six offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, it provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated five offices in Palos Verdes Estates, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and San Pedro, California. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

