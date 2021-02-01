Head-To-Head Analysis: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering $458.92 million 9.49 -$7.54 million $0.22 268.86

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZoomInfo Technologies and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76 Altair Engineering 1 2 3 0 2.33

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential downside of 16.48%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, and visualization; physics simulation; data analytics; high performance computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries. In addition, the company offers consulting, training, implementation, and other software related services, as well as hardware products; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

