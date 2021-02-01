Head-To-Head Contrast: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 12 2 0 1.84 Gulfport Energy 5 0 1 0 1.33

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential downside of 47.02%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $2.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2,305.70%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, suggesting that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.83 $67.93 million $7.60 1.84 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.12

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

