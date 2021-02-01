Head-To-Head Survey: Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Psychemedics and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 6 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Risk and Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -15.55% -19.93% -11.57% DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $37.68 million 1.00 $1.54 million N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 238.99 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -14.58

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines. Its testing results provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company provides its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

