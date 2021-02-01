Head to Head Survey: The Southern (NYSE:SO) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

The Southern (NYSE:SO) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The Southern alerts:

This table compares The Southern and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of The Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Southern and Commerce Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern $21.42 billion 2.91 $4.75 billion $3.11 18.95 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Southern and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern 3 5 8 0 2.31 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Southern presently has a consensus target price of $64.07, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given The Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Southern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, meaning that its share price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Southern beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 42 solar facilities, 10 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,585 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.