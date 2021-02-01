Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTA. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,122,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,876,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

