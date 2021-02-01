Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) versus Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Critical Survey

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp -9.35% -6.07% -0.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.86 $13.20 million $6.45 13.19 Patriot National Bancorp $46.13 million 0.87 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.