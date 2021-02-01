Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $622.92 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $622.92 million and $102.67 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00198276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010374 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003057 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007082 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,094,464,894 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

