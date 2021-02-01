Helex Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Helex token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $12,709.12 and $2,962.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

