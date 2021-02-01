Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. General Motors comprises approximately 0.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NYSE GM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 392,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,100,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

