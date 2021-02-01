Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

DHI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

