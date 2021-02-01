Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.53. 16,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,695. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

