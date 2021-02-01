Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.32. 1,855,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,124,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

