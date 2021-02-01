Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,929.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Heska by 5.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.41. 3,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $178.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

