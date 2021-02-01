HEX (HEX) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Billion

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, HEX has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $4.41 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00101477 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012728 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

