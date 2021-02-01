HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

