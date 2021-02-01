Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.31

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 45110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.