HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,647. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

