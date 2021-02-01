HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.40. 16,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average of $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

