HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,605. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.