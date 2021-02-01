HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.69. 5,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,705. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.