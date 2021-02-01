Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317,723 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,934,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,263,188. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

