HOLD Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $3,794.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.