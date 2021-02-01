Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

