Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.81. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

