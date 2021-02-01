Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 392.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 426,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 81,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.77. 169,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.